Property Records Get A High-Tech Makeover With Drones In Maharashtra

The data collected will be processed using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, which will facilitate the creation of updated, accurate land records.

Property Records Get a High-Tech Makeover With Drones In Maharashtra
A Land Records Department official inspects with drone in Shirdi. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST

Shirdi(Maharashtra): The Shirdi Municipal Council in collaboration with the Department of Land Records is conducting an aerial mapping and data collection project using drones. The move is aimed at modernising land records and ensuring transparency.

Yogesh Thorat, deputy superintendent of the Land Records Department in Rahata, said this initiative, which is a part of a nationwide pilot project, is aimed at updating and digitising property records for better urban planning, tax accuracy, and land ownership verification.

He urged citizens to cooperate by providing essential documents, including purchase deeds, and property certificates. These records will be used to authenticate and update the land ownership information gathered through aerial surveys, he added.

The project is being implemented across 152 cities in India under the guidance of the Department of Land Resources of the Ministry of Rural Development.

Shirdi is among the 10 municipalities in Maharashtra, including Pandharpur, Baramati, and Buldhana, chosen for this initiative. The Survey of India is serving as the technical partner in the project.

The drone survey will initially collect high-resolution images of properties in Shirdi besides on-site verification. This project promises to enhance transparency in land development, curb unauthorised construction, and ensure that property taxes are correctly assessed.

Furthermore, it aims to streamline property transactions and provide a solid foundation for efficient urban planning. Thorat emphasised that the success of this project depends largely on citizen cooperation, making it a crucial step toward digitising land records and fostering more organised urban growth.

"With the cooperation of the Shirdi Municipal Council and the Land Records Department, this endeavour is set to bring lasting benefits to the city's development and administration," Thorat said.

