Property Records Get A High-Tech Makeover With Drones In Maharashtra

Shirdi(Maharashtra): The Shirdi Municipal Council in collaboration with the Department of Land Records is conducting an aerial mapping and data collection project using drones. The move is aimed at modernising land records and ensuring transparency.

Yogesh Thorat, deputy superintendent of the Land Records Department in Rahata, said this initiative, which is a part of a nationwide pilot project, is aimed at updating and digitising property records for better urban planning, tax accuracy, and land ownership verification.

He urged citizens to cooperate by providing essential documents, including purchase deeds, and property certificates. These records will be used to authenticate and update the land ownership information gathered through aerial surveys, he added.

The project is being implemented across 152 cities in India under the guidance of the Department of Land Resources of the Ministry of Rural Development.