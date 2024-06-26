Property Dealer Shot Dead On Moving Train in Bihar

Patna: In a shocking case of murder reported from Bihar, unidentified assailants shot dead a land dealer on board a passenger train in capital Patna on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place near Neema Halt between Potahi and Nadwan railway stations of Patna-Gaya railway section. An official said that armed assailants carried out this incident inside passenger train UP 03263. The deceased has been identified as Jaiprakash Singh alias Bhola Sharma, a resident of Dahabatta village of Masaurhi police station area.

GRP station head Mukesh Kumar Singh confirmed the incident and said that the matter is under investigation. It is learnt that the criminals boarded the train at Potahi station and committed this crime near Neema Halt.

Kumar said that the slain Jaiprakash Singh alias Bhola Sharma was a property dealer and the murder might have been carried out in the backdrop of some personal enmity. On June 11 also, a bullet was fired at his house due to some dispute over signing a document, Kumar said. A bullet had hit his hand and in the June 11 firing incident. Bhola Sharma's elder Chandrabhushan Sharma was accused of firing at Masaudhi police station, Kumar said.

It is learnt that after the June 11 attack, Bhola Sharma was undergoing treatment at PMCH. While returning from the hospital to his home in Masaurhi, the assailants had laid an ambush on him and shot him in the neck near Neema Halt in the moving train. The businessman died on the spot due to the bullet injury.