Property Dealer Shot Dead In Aligarh's Kondara Village

Aligarh: A 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead by two assailants near Kondara village under Harduaganj police station in Aligarh on Friday.
Police said the two assailants on a bike, fired at Sonu Chaudhary's car. While four bullets hit Sonu, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident took place at around 10:30 am.
Sonu had left home in his car at around 10 am. When he reached Mother Touch School, 200 metres from the village, two assailants on a bike stopped his car and fired at him and fled. Locals nearby rushed Sonu to Varun Trauma Centre in Ramghat Road from where he was referred to Aligarh Medical College and Hospital. However, he was declared dead by doctors.
Senior police officers including SP, Rural Amrit Jain and CO Atrauli rushed to the spot after the incident. Sonu's body was sent for postmortem. "Some suspects have been identified in the case and the search for them is on," Jain said.
District Magistrate, Charra Dhananjay Singh said a few suspects are being interrogated. He said three police teams have been formed to investigate the incident and the accused will be arrested soon.
Sonu was close to BJP MP Satish Gautam. As per reports, Sonu was preparing to contest the panchayat elections..
