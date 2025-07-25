ETV Bharat / state

Property Dealer Shot Dead In Aligarh's Kondara Village

Aligarh: A 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead by two assailants near Kondara village under Harduaganj police station in Aligarh on Friday.

Police said the two assailants on a bike, fired at Sonu Chaudhary's car. While four bullets hit Sonu, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident took place at around 10:30 am.

Sonu had left home in his car at around 10 am. When he reached Mother Touch School, 200 metres from the village, two assailants on a bike stopped his car and fired at him and fled. Locals nearby rushed Sonu to Varun Trauma Centre in Ramghat Road from where he was referred to Aligarh Medical College and Hospital. However, he was declared dead by doctors.