Property Dealer In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr Shot Dead By Goons On Bike

Bulandshahr: A property dealer was shot to death by two miscreants on Sunday, August 25, when he was out for a morning walk. Kotwali Police registered a case and are tracing the killers who fled from the scene after murdering the dealer, Yamin Salmani.

Salmani, a resident of Kaziwada, was near the Idris Colony on the Gulavathi Road when two miscreants arrived on a bike from behind and stopped him.

They then fired five rounds of bullets in quick succession. Out of those five, two bullets hit Salmani's back and he died on the spot. The miscreants fled as soon as Salmani died. Police rushed to the spot on being alerted and took Salmani to the hospital but the doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said that Salmani had an annual turnover of more than 50 crores. "Preliminary investigation suggests this to be a murder due to enmity.

We are collecting evidence to trace the killers and scanning CCTV footage as well. We will soon put the criminals behind bars," the SSP added.

Police said that Salmani was progressing well and his firm had opened its branches in Jewar, Kakod, Noida, Ghaziabad and Hapur as well. "Maybe some people were jealous about his progress and planned to murder him. We have seen such cases in the past as well," the SSP added.

Salmani was the eldest among his four brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, two sons and five daughters. His sons and three of his daughters are married. The two unmarried daughters are pursuing graduation in Noida. His elder son Bilal looks after the Ghaziabad firm while the younger son, Aman looks after the company in Noida.