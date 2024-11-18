ETV Bharat / state

Properties Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Attached Under NDPS Act In J&K's Anantnag

The properties including commercial shops and residential house were attached for illicit narcotics trade, reports Mir Ishfaq.

Properties Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Attached Under NDPS Act In J&K's Anantnag
Properties Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Attached Under NDPS Act In J&K's Anantnag (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Anantnag: In a significant step towards combating Drug abuse, Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir has attached properties worth Rs 1.5 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of their ongoing campaign against drug peddlers.

In a major action, Police Station Mattan attached a single-story residential house valued at 80 lakh, belonging to Afroz Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Hassan, of Azam Khan Mohalla, Kehribal area of Anantnag district. Bhat, a habitual offender, has been involved in multiple NDPS cases for his role in the illegal narcotics trade.

Similarly, Police Station Srigufwara attached three commercial shops valued at 70 lakh, owned by Peer Asif Ahmad Shah and Peer Towseef Ahmad Shah sons of Abdul Rashid Shah, residents of K Kalan, Srigufwara Anantnag . Both brothers are under investigation for their involvement in several NDPS cases.

These actions highlight Anantnag Police's unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug menace and dismantling the networks that perpetuate addiction. The use of provisions under the NDPS Act to seize properties linked to criminal activities serves as a strong deterrent to those engaged in the illegal drug trade.

Read More: J&K Police Seize Illegal Properties Worth Rs 24 Lakh of Notorious Drug Peddler in Baramulla

Anantnag: In a significant step towards combating Drug abuse, Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir has attached properties worth Rs 1.5 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of their ongoing campaign against drug peddlers.

In a major action, Police Station Mattan attached a single-story residential house valued at 80 lakh, belonging to Afroz Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Hassan, of Azam Khan Mohalla, Kehribal area of Anantnag district. Bhat, a habitual offender, has been involved in multiple NDPS cases for his role in the illegal narcotics trade.

Similarly, Police Station Srigufwara attached three commercial shops valued at 70 lakh, owned by Peer Asif Ahmad Shah and Peer Towseef Ahmad Shah sons of Abdul Rashid Shah, residents of K Kalan, Srigufwara Anantnag . Both brothers are under investigation for their involvement in several NDPS cases.

These actions highlight Anantnag Police's unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug menace and dismantling the networks that perpetuate addiction. The use of provisions under the NDPS Act to seize properties linked to criminal activities serves as a strong deterrent to those engaged in the illegal drug trade.

Read More: J&K Police Seize Illegal Properties Worth Rs 24 Lakh of Notorious Drug Peddler in Baramulla

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NDPSKASHMIRDRUG ABUSEPROPERTIES ATTACHED NDPS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.