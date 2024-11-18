ETV Bharat / state

Properties Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Attached Under NDPS Act In J&K's Anantnag

Anantnag: In a significant step towards combating Drug abuse, Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir has attached properties worth Rs 1.5 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of their ongoing campaign against drug peddlers.

In a major action, Police Station Mattan attached a single-story residential house valued at 80 lakh, belonging to Afroz Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Hassan, of Azam Khan Mohalla, Kehribal area of Anantnag district. Bhat, a habitual offender, has been involved in multiple NDPS cases for his role in the illegal narcotics trade.

Similarly, Police Station Srigufwara attached three commercial shops valued at 70 lakh, owned by Peer Asif Ahmad Shah and Peer Towseef Ahmad Shah sons of Abdul Rashid Shah, residents of K Kalan, Srigufwara Anantnag . Both brothers are under investigation for their involvement in several NDPS cases.