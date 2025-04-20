Properties Of Two Persons Engaged In Anti-National Activities Attached in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: In accordance with orders of the Special Judge designated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Baramulla Police on Sunday attached the properties of two proclaimed offenders involved in FIR No 02/2008 under sections 2/3 of the EMICO Act, 120-B & 121 of RPC, and Section 13 of the UA(P) Act, registered at Chandoosa police station.



As per a police press brief, the property attachment was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrates of Kreeri and Fatehgarh and the concerned numbardars and chowkidars of the respective areas, as per legal procedure. The details of the attached properties are:



1. Abdullah Shah Bukhari, son of Syed Mohammad Yousuf, resident of Lalpora Laridora – Land measuring 1 Kanal 10 Marlas, falling under survey no 264/min, situated at Lalpora Laridora.



2. Ghulam Rasool Chopan, son of Abdul Salaam Chopan, resident of Takiya Yousuf Shah – Land measuring 13 Marlas, falling under survey no 156/min, situated at Takiya Yousuf Shah.



The action reflects the firm resolve of Baramulla Police to act decisively against individuals involved in unlawful and anti-national activities. The process of identifying and attaching properties of such offenders will continue as per due process of law, said the brief.



