Promise Fulfilled: LS Speaker Om Birla Pays Mayra For Pulwama Martyr's Daughter's Wedding

Kota: It was a moment of fulfilling a promise made six years ago for Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla when he paid the mayra for the wedding of the daughter of Hemraj Meena martyred in the Pulwama Terror Attack in 2019.

CRPF Jawan Hemraj Meena of Sangod in Kota was martyred in the terrorist attack in Pulwama on 14 February 2019. The soldier was survived by his wife and four children. After his martyrdom, Hemraj's widow Madhubala faced a crisis in upbringing the family. Along with the Union government, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and State Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar also extended their support.

Both Birla and Hiralal Nagar considered Madhubala as their sister and tied Rakhi to her. Birla had promised Madhubala 6 years ago that he would perform his duties like a brother and would pay the mayra in the marriage of her daughters and to fulfil this promise, he reached Sangod on Friday.

Madhubala's brother Ashok Meena said that Hemraj's daughter Reena's marriage is fixed for April 14 in Kota and the pre-wedding rituals are going on. "Just as we people from the maternal side have come to attend the wedding and pay the mayra, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also came to fulfil the promise of Rakhi to his 'sister' Madhubala," he added.

Birla and Hiralal Nagar paid the mayra of braveheart Madhubala's elder daughter Reena in the program held in Sangod on Friday. Both also covered Madhubala with a dupatta. As part of the ritual, Madhubala gave the speaker was given Battisi. He was also given Tilak and Aarti was performed. Om Birla offered flowers at the statue of martyr Hemraj.

Martyr Hemraj has two daughters Reena and Tina and two sons Ajay and Rishabh. Birla and Hiralal Nagar also help them in their education. The government and many other organizations provided financial support to the martyr's family.