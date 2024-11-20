Prohibitory Orders To Be Relaxed In Imphal Valley To Enable People Buy Essential Items

Imphal: The prohibitory orders issued in the five Imphal Valley districts of Manipur will be relaxed on Thursday morning to enable people to buy essential items, according to notifications. The relaxation will be allowed from 5 am to 12 pm in Imphal East and Kakching districts, and from 5 am to 10 am in Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts.

"Due to improvement in law and orders in the district, there is a need to relax the restriction on movement to facilitate public to purchase essential items, including medicines and food items," said similar-worded notifications issued by the administrations of the five districts on Wednesday.

"The relaxation however shall not apply to any gathering/ large scale movement of persons/ sit in protests which is unlawful in nature," they added. Earlier, the administrations of Imphal East and Kakching districts had also announced the relaxation from 5 am to 10 am but later extended it to 12 pm.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed in these districts, restricting the gathering of five or more people, amid fresh tensions in the state following the violence in Jiribam district.