Prohibitory Orders Issued In Parts Of Port Blair Ahead Of BJP MP's Protest March To Raj Niwas

Port Blair: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were issued in parts of Port Blair ahead of the protest march planned by BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray to Raj Niwas on Tuesday, according to a notification. Demanding the removal of Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi, Ray will lead the march to the Raj Niwas. In the notification, the South Andaman district administration said "immediate preventive measures" have been implemented to avoid any activities or gatherings that may lead to public disorder or disrupt the daily lives of residents and citizens.

"Therefore, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the District Magistrate Arjun Sharma had directed that no assembly or gathering of individuals exceeding five persons shall be allowed in the area leading from Murugan Temple to Model School junction/Fire Brigade junction, JNRM Junction, VIP Road that may lead to the obstruction of public movement or disrupt normal life," it said.

"Any disobedience of the above orders shall invite penal action by the prohibition order of the Supreme Court and will lead to legal action under the applicable laws, including but not limited to action under BNSS 2023," it added. The notification said that to ensure peace, public order and the smooth functioning of essential services in the district, it was felt necessary "to confine the assemblies, if permitted, to a location, more specifically the Tiranga Park at Mohanpura".

Alleging that no work has happened in the Union Territory since Joshi was appointed the LG in 2017, Ray told PTI, "He is only interested in scuba diving and golf courses. He has put all important files related to education, roads, healthcare, land registration, land conversion and tourism under lock and key." "I would like to request the people of Andaman and Nicobar to keep their businesses closed from 6 am to 2 pm tomorrow and please support me in this fight against the LG. This LG should go now," he said. Ray had sat on a dharna outside the Raj Niwas on October 4.