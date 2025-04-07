ETV Bharat / state

Prohibitory Orders In Manipur's Lilong After BJP Leader's House Burnt Over Support To Waqf Act

Imphal: A day after an irate mob set the house of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, Md Asker Ali, on fire allegedly for supporting the Waqf Amendment Act, the Thoubal district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in entire Lilong assembly constituency on Monday.

The order, promulgated by the district magistrate, prohibited the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of firearms, swords, sticks, stones or other lethal weapons by the public.

It stated that the superintendent of police reported on Sunday night that nearly a 7,000-8,000-strong mob, armed with lathis and stones, stormed the residence of Md Asker Ali in Lilong Sambrukhong Mamei area and set it ablaze.

Ali had on Saturday expressed support on social media platforms for the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Following the incident on Sunday night, he apologised for his earlier statement and condemned the Act.

"It is reported that the matter is very sensitive in and around Lilong assembly constituency and there is a likelihood of further disturbance which poses a risk to peace and public tranquillity in the constituency," the order stated.

Various parts of Imphal Valley witnessed protests against the Act on Sunday.

Over 5,000 people participated in a rally that disrupted the traffic on NH-102 at Lilong, while protesters scuffled with security forces in some areas, including Irong Chesaba in Thoubal.