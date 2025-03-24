ETV Bharat / state

Prohibitory Orders In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar From Mar 25 To Apr 8

Several right-wing organisations have been demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located at Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in Nagpur.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in Nagpur. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city given the agitations against Aurangzeb's tomb and to maintain law and order during the upcoming festivals, officials said on Monday.

Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar has imposed the prohibitory orders, to be in force from March 25 to April 8, an official said. Notably, several right-wing organisations have been demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located at Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The police order mentioned the upcoming events like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's death anniversary (March 29), Gudi Padva festival (March 30), Eid, Jhulelal Jayanti (March 31) and Ram Navami (April 6). There is also a probability that right-wing outfits may hold an agitation against Aurangzeb's tomb, and various communities may also organise protests, it said.

Hence, to maintain law and order, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city under section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951, the order said. The order prohibited the assembly of five or more persons to agitate or take out a march without permission.

People will not be allowed to carry any kind of weapon from March 25 to April 8, it said. Also, sloganeering and high-volume speakers will not be allowed in this period, the order said.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city given the agitations against Aurangzeb's tomb and to maintain law and order during the upcoming festivals, officials said on Monday.

Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar has imposed the prohibitory orders, to be in force from March 25 to April 8, an official said. Notably, several right-wing organisations have been demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located at Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The police order mentioned the upcoming events like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's death anniversary (March 29), Gudi Padva festival (March 30), Eid, Jhulelal Jayanti (March 31) and Ram Navami (April 6). There is also a probability that right-wing outfits may hold an agitation against Aurangzeb's tomb, and various communities may also organise protests, it said.

Hence, to maintain law and order, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city under section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951, the order said. The order prohibited the assembly of five or more persons to agitate or take out a march without permission.

People will not be allowed to carry any kind of weapon from March 25 to April 8, it said. Also, sloganeering and high-volume speakers will not be allowed in this period, the order said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRACHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR CITYAURANGZEB TOMBPROHIBITORY ORDERS IN SAMBHAJINAGAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.