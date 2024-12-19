ETV Bharat / state

Prohibitory Order Imposed In Dispur After 1 Congress Worker 'Killed' During Protests

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrinal Deka has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of BNSS in Dispur.

File photo of Assam Police personnel (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Guwahati: The Guwahati City Police have stepped up security a day after the Congress protests turned hostile and a party worker died allegedly during police action.

Prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in Dispur barring demonstrations and processions. Additional police forces have been deployed in and around Janata Bhawan in Dispur and special security has been arranged in the sensitive areas.

Imposition of Section 163 has prohibited gathering of more than five persons, agitation, demonstration, processions or sloganeering within a kilometre radius of the Capital Complex in Dispur. The prohibitory order issued by Mrinal Deka, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Police District, Guwahati on Wednesday has come into effect from December 19.

Guwahati rocked by protests on Wednesday

Notably, situation deteriorated after Assam Congress workers staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Congress workers were participating in the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' programme as part of a nationwide protest on issues of alleged corruption by Adani Group, faulty electricity smart metres and Manipur turmoil.

During the protest, a tussle ensued between the workers and police when the latter tried to disperse the crowd. Police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to control the situation resulting which, several protesters, were injured.

State Congress legal cell secretary and advocate Mridul Islam, who was participating in the protest, suffered injuries allegedly due to tear gas shells and later died in the hospital. An FIR has been lodged by the state Congress at Latashil police station demanding a probe into Mridul Islam's death.

CM announces probe

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle to announce a probe into the incident. Targeting the Congress, Sarma tweeted, "The institution of the Governor stands above partisan politics. Yesterday, Congress party leaders attempted to forcibly enter Raj Bhavan by breaching police barricades and causing chaos in the vicinity."

"The police will register an FIR and conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, including a review of video recordings. Henceforth, no demonstrations will be permitted near Raj Bhavan. A designated area has already been allocated for holding protests and demonstrations," his post read.

It may be recalled that Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Bora had announced on Wednesday that a magisterial level inquiry would be conducted into the incident. He told the media that no permission had been taken in advance by the Congress to carry out the protest.

