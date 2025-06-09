Rich Tributes Paid To Bhagwan Birsa Munda On 125th Martyrdom Day

Khunti: Rich tributes were paid to Indian tribal independence activist and folk hero 'Ulgulan Bhagwan' Birsa Munda on his 125th martyrdom day at his birthplace Ulihatu on Monday.

Dignitaries including Khunti MP Kalicharan Munda, MLA Ram Surya Munda, Khunti DC R Ronita and SP Manish Toppo paid homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda by offering flowers to his statue at the village.

Birsaites and members of Jharkhand Andolankari Sangathan garlanded a life-size statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Birsa Park in Khunti. Birsaites dressed in white offered prayers according as per Birsaite tradition and sprinkled water on the statue of Birsa Munda and also garlanded it with rituals.

A large number of Birsaites from Torpa, Tapkara, West Singhbhum and other areas of the state gathered at Khunti on the day. Birsaites observe fast on June 9, January 9 and November 15 to commemorate events associated with the tribal freedom fighter.

Birsaites lead a simple life, do not consume meat, alcohol and also stay away from other intoxicants. The followers of Lord Birsa Munda, who follow the path of non-violence, reach Khunti, Ulihatu and Dombari every year to pay their respects to the son of the soil.

Birsaite Dina Munda mentioned the struggle of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and explained how the prolific freedom fighter fought to protect water, forest and land, to protect religion and to protect the countrymen.