Professors Not Considered Public Office Holders: Karnataka High Court Ruling

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that professors and associate professors, whose relationship with universities is purely contractual and governed by law, cannot be considered as holding public office.

High Court Rejects PIL Against University Professor

A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice MI Arun passed the order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed under quo warranto by HT Umesh, Dr S Anand and Dr HP Puttaraju. The petition sought the removal of Dr M Shivashankar from his position as Assistant Professor in the Department of Life Sciences at Bangalore University. It may be recalled that he was appointed as an associate professor in 2017 and was then promoted to professor, which the petitioners were challenging

Academic Appointments Not Public Offices

The bench clarified that although professors and assistant professors are actively employed by universities and have a legally recognised relationship with the institution, their posts do not amount to public offices. Therefore, a quo warranto petition cannot be entertained to remove a person from such a position unless the post qualifies as a public office.

Public Office Must Involve Public Interface

The court noted that, typically, public offices are those which require regular interaction with the public. Given the nature and duties of teaching positions, the court observed that these roles do not fall under the definition of a public office.

Quo Warranto Applicable Only in Case of Illegal Government Appointments

The bench further clarified that a quo warranto order can only be issued if a government employee has been appointed illegally and does not meet the eligibility criteria laid down by law.

Allegation of Ineligibility Deemed Malicious