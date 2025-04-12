Professors Not Considered Public Office Holders: Karnataka High Court Ruling

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that professors and associate professors, whose relationship with universities is purely contractual and governed by law, cannot be considered as holding public office.
High Court Rejects PIL Against University Professor
A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice MI Arun passed the order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed under quo warranto by HT Umesh, Dr S Anand and Dr HP Puttaraju. The petition sought the removal of Dr M Shivashankar from his position as Assistant Professor in the Department of Life Sciences at Bangalore University. It may be recalled that he was appointed as an associate professor in 2017 and was then promoted to professor, which the petitioners were challenging
Academic Appointments Not Public Offices
The bench clarified that although professors and assistant professors are actively employed by universities and have a legally recognised relationship with the institution, their posts do not amount to public offices. Therefore, a quo warranto petition cannot be entertained to remove a person from such a position unless the post qualifies as a public office.
Public Office Must Involve Public Interface
The court noted that, typically, public offices are those which require regular interaction with the public. Given the nature and duties of teaching positions, the court observed that these roles do not fall under the definition of a public office.
Quo Warranto Applicable Only in Case of Illegal Government Appointments
The bench further clarified that a quo warranto order can only be issued if a government employee has been appointed illegally and does not meet the eligibility criteria laid down by law.
Allegation of Ineligibility Deemed Malicious
Dr Shivashankar, who was initially appointed to the Bangalore University’s Department of Life Sciences as a professor under the Silk Board quota. The petitioners had alleged that he was ineligible for the post and had unlawfully acquired a government position, seeking his removal.
The court, however, dismissed the allegations as malicious and imposed a fine of Rs 7,500 on the petitioners, stating that the petition was motivated by personal and professional enmity.
Background of the Case
The petition was filed by HT Umesh, Dr S Anand and Dr HP Puttaraju challenging the appointment of Dr Shivashankar to the position of professor at Bangalore University.
During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel argued that as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, appointments to associate professor positions require research publications and substantial academic contributions. They cited a UGC notification from 2013 supporting their claim.
University Defends Appointment, Says Norms Were Followed
In response, the university’s counsel contended that due procedure was followed during Dr Shivashankar’s promotion and that his post does not fall within the scope of a public office. Therefore, the petition was not maintainable.
Petition Motivated by Personal Grievance, Says Defence
Dr Shivashankar’s counsel submitted documentary evidence and argued that the petition stemmed from personal and professional animosity, aimed at settling scores under the guise of public interest.
Read more: