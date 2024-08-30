Professor's Body Found Inside Hotel Room In Patna, Probe On

Patna: A 60-year-old professor was found dead inside a hotel room in Patna, police said on Friday.

According to police, the body was recovered from room number 77 of Marwari Awas Hotel under Kotwali police station area. As per the hotel register, the deceased has been identified as Professor Vachaspati Mishra, a resident of Hirapur Vinod Nagar in Dhanbad.

The police team that reached the spot to investigate the case said the professor was lying inside the room for about 30 to 35 hours. On detecting foul smell emanating from the room, hotel staff tried to open the door but it was locked from inside.

"When the door was found locked, the hotel staff informed the Kotwali police station. A police team reached the spot and entered the room after breaking the door. The deceased was lying on the floor. A FSL team was called for investigation," Krishna Murari Prasad, DSP (Law and Order), Kotwali police station said.

According to the hotel management, Mishra used to come here every two to three months and booked a non-AC room. The hotel manager also told police that he had returned from Rajgir and was going to Dhanbad.

The family of the deceased has been informed and the body has been sent for postmortem, Prasad said. Police have also examined the CCTV footage of the hotel and are investigating the case from all angles.

