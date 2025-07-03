Professor Nikitha Who Complained Against Temple Security Guard Ajith Kumar Now Missing Amid Controversy

Dindigul: The death of Ajithkumar, a security guard at the Madapuram temple in Sivaganga district, who was allegedly beaten by the police, has sparked widespread outrage. Meanwhile, shocking new details have emerged about Nikitha, who had filed a complaint against Ajithkumar regarding missing jewellery she had left in her car on the temple premises.
Nikitha (46) is from Alampatti near Thirumangalam in Madurai district. She joined MVM Government Women's Arts College at Dindigul as a professor and is currently working as the head of the botany department. Her father, Jayaperumal, is a retired deputy collector.
Fraud on the pretext of providing jobs
Several cases of money laundering have been registered against Jayaperumal's wife, Sivagami Ammal and her daughter Nikitha on the pretext of providing government jobs.
Namely, Rajangam is from the Tirali area of Madurai district. In December 2010, Nikitha's family had convinced him that they knew an assistant to the Deputy Chief Minister and, through him, they had secured government jobs for some of their relatives.
Furthermore, Rajangam's family had given a total of Rs 16 lakhs, including Rs 9 lakhs on the pretext of getting a teaching job for his son Dheivam and Rs 7 lakhs for a village administrative officer job for one Vinothkumar from the Tirali area. However, when the government job was not provided as promised, the victims were allegedly threatened with death by the Sivagami family when they asked to return the money.
Based on the complaint lodged by Rajangam, Dheivam and Vinoth Kumar at the Thirumangalam police station regarding this incident, a case was registered against Jayaperumal, his wife Sivagami, son Kaviyarasu alias Vaibhav Saran Suvi and daughter Nikitha on May 10, 2011.
Similarly, it is alleged that Nikitha's family cheated Mokkamayan's sons Selvam, Muthukumar and Manimekalai from the Thengilpatti area next to Sekkamurani by promising them government jobs and got Rs 25 lakhs. A case was registered against Sivagami Ammal, Nikitha and her family at the Thirumangalam taluk police station in 2011 regarding this money.
Controversy Queen Nikitha
Furthermore, Nikitha had reportedly been involved in frequent conflicts with professors, assistant professors, and other staff members since joining Dindigul MV Muthiah Government Arts College for Women. She was known for her authoritative behaviour and was often accused of reprimanding students harshly and issuing instructions without considering others' opinions.
"In this regard, the college students alleged, 'She mentally harassed us. She constantly scolded us with harsh words. Our academic performance has suffered because of her.' In 2024, they submitted a complaint to the Dindigul District Collector, demanding the transfer of Nikitha, who was then the deputy head of the department. However, despite an investigation into the complaint, the students claim that no action has been taken."
Nikitha flees after locking the house
Based on the complaint filed by Nikitha, who was embroiled in controversy after controversy, the police have beaten a young man named Ajith Kumar to death recently. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Now it is said that Nikitha has locked her house in Thirumangalam and gone into hiding with her mother. In addition, the college administration has informed that Nikitha has not come to college in the last five days, amid the controversy.
While shocking information is being revealed about Nikitha's background, her disappearance has raised further suspicion. It is said that Nikitha and Ajith Kumar had an argument on the day of the incident.
It is said that Ajith Kumar arranged for Nikita's mother to use a wheelchair because she was unable to walk. When he returned, Ajith Kumar asked for Rs 500 from Nikita. Due to this, Nikita argued about why he needed money for a free service.
Read more: Custodial Death: SHRC Orders Tamil Nadu DGP To Submit Report In Ajith Kumar Case