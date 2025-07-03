ETV Bharat / state

Professor Nikitha Who Complained Against Temple Security Guard Ajith Kumar Now Missing Amid Controversy

Dindigul: The death of Ajithkumar, a security guard at the Madapuram temple in Sivaganga district, who was allegedly beaten by the police, has sparked widespread outrage. Meanwhile, shocking new details have emerged about Nikitha, who had filed a complaint against Ajithkumar regarding missing jewellery she had left in her car on the temple premises.

Nikitha (46) is from Alampatti near Thirumangalam in Madurai district. She joined MVM Government Women's Arts College at Dindigul as a professor and is currently working as the head of the botany department. Her father, Jayaperumal, is a retired deputy collector.

Fraud on the pretext of providing jobs

Several cases of money laundering have been registered against Jayaperumal's wife, Sivagami Ammal and her daughter Nikitha on the pretext of providing government jobs.

Namely, Rajangam is from the Tirali area of ​​Madurai district. In December 2010, Nikitha's family had convinced him that they knew an assistant to the Deputy Chief Minister and, through him, they had secured government jobs for some of their relatives.

Furthermore, Rajangam's family had given a total of Rs 16 lakhs, including Rs 9 lakhs on the pretext of getting a teaching job for his son Dheivam and Rs 7 lakhs for a village administrative officer job for one Vinothkumar from the Tirali area. However, when the government job was not provided as promised, the victims were allegedly threatened with death by the Sivagami family when they asked to return the money.

Based on the complaint lodged by Rajangam, Dheivam and Vinoth Kumar at the Thirumangalam police station regarding this incident, a case was registered against Jayaperumal, his wife Sivagami, son Kaviyarasu alias Vaibhav Saran Suvi and daughter Nikitha on May 10, 2011.

Similarly, it is alleged that Nikitha's family cheated Mokkamayan's sons Selvam, Muthukumar and Manimekalai from the Thengilpatti area next to Sekkamurani by promising them government jobs and got Rs 25 lakhs. A case was registered against Sivagami Ammal, Nikitha and her family at the Thirumangalam taluk police station in 2011 regarding this money.