Prof Nikita Releases Audio, Apologises To Security Guard Ajith Kumar’s Mother In Custodial Death Case

Nikitha, who filed a theft complaint against Ajith Kumar before his custodial death, released an audio message apologising to his mother and clarifying her stance.

Dindigul Government College Professor Nikitha releases audio message. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 1:00 AM IST

2 Min Read

Madurai: Nikitha, who had lodged a jewellery theft complaint against temple security guard Ajith Kumar—who was later beaten to death by the police—has released an audio message apologising to Ajith’s mother.

In the audio message, Nikita said, “When the incident happened, Saktheeswaran (who filmed the police beating Ajith Kumar) was with me. On that day, we were waiting at the Thiruppuvanam police station to meet the inspector. When he arrived, we filed a complaint about the missing jewellery and returned home. I came to know about the incident only the next day. Just because I have remained silent doesn’t mean I am guilty. I believe this is a test from God.

“I went to work only on the first day after the college reopened following the summer vacation. After that, my mother couldn’t go to college due to her ill health, and I’ve been taking care of her from my ancestral home. I have encountered many traitors in my personal life. Some people, who know nothing about my personal life, are giving interviews. I don’t know any high-ranking officials."

“I also want to apologise to Ajith Kumar’s mother, but the media follow me wherever I go. That’s why I haven’t been able to meet her. I am someone who believes that not even an ant should be harmed. Ajith Kumar’s death is truly heartbreaking.

“I am not as influential a person as is being portrayed on TV. My father is an honest officer, and the medals he earned are still in our house. We built our home with a bank loan—every officer knows this. The reason information about me is appearing in the media is because of certain people from a political party. In the end, the truth will come out, and it will be clear that I have done nothing wrong,” she said.

