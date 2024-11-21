Process Granting Autonomous Status To Engineering Colleges Marred By Bribery Allegations

Hyderabad: The process to grant autonomous status to engineering colleges under Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has been marred by allegations of a massive scam prompting the Revanth Reddy led Telangana government to plan an investigation.

Sources said that a total of 85 of the 137 colleges under JNTUH have been granted autonomy of which 40 have secured the status in the last three years alone.

Autonomous Status: From Feat to Farce?

Until a few years ago, achieving autonomy from the University Grants Commission (UGC) was a rare accomplishment. However, sources said that the trend has shifted dramatically, with 62% of colleges under JNTUH now autonomous. The spike in approvals coincides with relaxed UGC norms, which reduced the eligibility requirements for autonomy, such as lowering the NAAC grade criterion from "A" to "B."

This easing of norms led to a surge in applications from colleges, many of which allegedly paid hefty bribes to secure NOCs and permissions as per reliable sources. Reports suggest that Rs 18–25 lakh was demanded per college for the necessary certifications. Some colleges reportedly faced delays or rejection until payments were made, with one institution in Hyderabad's outskirts being notably stalled despite interventions from a previous government leader.

Inferior Colleges Granted Autonomy

Critics argue that several substandard colleges have received autonomous status, which raises doubts about the integrity of the approval process. While the UGC grants autonomy based on details submitted by college management and university-issued NOCs, allegations point to irregularities and misuse of the system by a high-ranking official in JNTUH at the time.

Government Steps In

The state government has taken a serious view of these allegations and is considering a full-scale investigation into the process of granting NOCs and permissions for seat increases, new courses, and autonomy. Recently, Burra Venkatesham, JNTUH in-charge Vice-Chancellor and Principal Secretary of Education indicated that an inquiry committee would soon be formed. In the meantime, final permissions for six colleges have been withheld due to quality concerns.

To prevent further discrepancies, the government has mandated that universities seek its approval before issuing NOCs. The Chief Minister’s office is also closely monitoring all permissions, affiliations, and recognitions issued by JNTUH.

Impact on Quality Education

The arbitrary granting of autonomy to inferior colleges risks undermining the quality of engineering education in the state. With AICTE notifications for the 2025–26 academic year already issued, the government's swift and thorough investigation will be critical to restoring credibility to the process and ensuring academic standards are upheld.