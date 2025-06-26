Probe Underway Into 10% Commission Charged On Money Sent By Prisoners' Families At Palamu Central Jail

Palamu: "It has come to light that a 10 per cent commission is being charged on money sent by family members to prisoners at Palamu Central Jail in Jharkhand. Following the revelation, the jail administration has launched an investigation into the incident."

Show cause notice to security personnel

The security personnel posted in the Central Jail have been served a show cause notice, and their reply has been sought. Action can also be taken against the security personnel after the investigation report is submitted. Information regarding the recovery of money had come to light, in which the security personnel were saying that if Rs 500 is sent to the prisoner inside the jail, then Rs 50 is deducted, and if Rs 100 is sent, then Rs 10 is deducted as commission. It had come to light that the recovery was done on the instructions of a senior security personnel posted in the jail.

Investigation underway in Palamu Central Jail over commission allegations; four personnel asked to respond, says Jailor Ashish Kumar. (ETV Bharat)

"An investigation has been set up into the incident. An explanation has been sought regarding the allegations from four personnel. Further steps will be taken based on the investigation report. In Palamu Central Jail, the time for family members to meet the prisoners is fixed from morning to noon every day," said Ashish Kumar, Jailor.

According to the information, after several security checks, the prisoners are given money and goods sent by their family members. Around 1,000 convicted and undertrial prisoners are lodged in Palamu Central Jail. Earlier, many serious allegations have also been levelled against Palamu Central Jail authorities. It was also revealed that Dinesh Gope, a notorious Naxal commander and former supremo of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), was given many facilities.

