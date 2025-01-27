NBC Visits Spot After BSF Seizes Phensedyl From Bunkers In West Bengal's Nadia, Probe Underway

Nadia: Following recovery of bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from underground bunkers in West Bengal's Nadia district, a thorough inspection was conducted by the teams of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Border Security Force (BSF) after visiting the spot on Sunday.

The owner of the plot from where the bunkers were recovered and those involved in the smuggling racket are yet to be nabbed, officials said adding that an investigation is underway to unearth the racket.

Acting on a tip-off on Friday, BSF launched a search operation in the Majdia area under Krishnaganj police station in Nadia and recovered three underground storage tanks. Upon opening, cough syrup bottles worth several lakhs of rupees were found inside the bunkers.

Then on Saturday, the BSF recovered another huge underground bunker from the same area. After which, BSF handed over the case to the NCB. Questions, however, have been raised as to how the bunkers were found in this area. A probe is underway, officials said.

The incident has left the locals panic-stricken. According to sources, smugglers had been building a house on this plot and used to hold liquor parties here. A bunker was recovered from this under-construction house. The land owner, however, is absconding. The BSF and NCB teams are likely to present the recovered cough syrup bottles in court on Monday.

The border forces received information about presence of several iron bunkers under the garden. After this, jawans of the 32nd Battalion of the BSF South Bengal Border conducted a raid along the India-Bangladesh border. During the searches, three iron bunkers were recovered from garden in front of the Sudhir Ranjan Lahiri College in the middle of Krishnaganj in Nadia