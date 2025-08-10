Probe Started Into Nabanna Abhijan Incident, Says Kolkata Police Commissioner

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Sunday said a probe is on to ascertain whether the mother of RG Kar Hospital victim was beaten up by police during Nabanna Abhijan.

Verma said it is unfortunate that the mother of the victim was injured during the protests. "It should not have happened. We are collecting various CCTV footages and examining the incident from all angles," he said.



However, the father of the victim said merely expressing grief over the incident is not enough and the Commissioner will have to walk the talk. "If I slap the Commissioner and say Sorry, will it be enough?. Kolkata Police is a servant of Trinamool Congress. It is cooperating with Trinamool Congress in every way."



The Commissioner said the footages taken from CCTV, drone cameras and body cameras are being examined. He said that the police are investigating after examining all the footage of Saturday's incident. Verma said the DC SSD's security guard Prashant Poddar was injured in the scuffle and has been admitted to hospital. "He suffered head injury and I hope he recovers soon," he said. The Commissioner said seven cases have been filed in connection to the Nabanna Abhijan incident.

"Those who disobeyed the Calcutta High Court's order, harassed the police, raised their hands on police personnel and destroyed government property are being identified," Verma said. He said allegations of police personnel trampling upon the national flag is also being investigated.

Meanwhile, the mother of the RG Kar victim, was supposed to be shifted to AIIMS Kalyani on Sunday morning. However, she is still undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The hospital issued a statement on the day and stated her condition is stable. "Her vitals were normal. She slept well and did not complain of headache or nausea. The hospital also informed that she was able to eat and walk around the emergency department under the supervision of a doctor.



During the morning review by the ER consultant and neuro team, no new symptoms were found on the patient. Therefore, it has been advised to get her discharged.



On the first anniversary of the brutal incident of RG Kar incident, the victim's mother was injured while proceeding towards Nabanna on Saturday. State opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, Pradesh Congress President Shuvankar Sarkar, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh, and organizations of senior and junior doctors visited her at the hospital.



The father of the RG Kar victim said, "She is mentally devastated. She does not want to go to any other hospital. So we will take her home and get her treated by a local doctor."