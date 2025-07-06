ETV Bharat / state

Probe Ordered Into Botched Up Surgery At Villupuram Medical College And Hospital

Villupuram: The Joint Director of the District Medical Services Department has appointed a team of four doctors to investigate an incident where a bus driver undergone surgery on his left leg instead of his right at a government hospital.

Marimuthu, a resident of Vinayagapuram village near Periyathachur in Villupuram district, works as a private bus driver, and was involved in a road mishap a few days back. He had been suffering from pain in his legs since the mishap.

He went to the Villupuram Mundiyambakkam Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment on June 30. The doctors who examined him suggested that he undergo an MRI scan. The scan revealed that the membrane on his right leg was torn in two places. The doctors advised a surgery.

Accordingly, Marimuthu underwent surgery on Sundaymorning. After the surgery, Marimuthu, regained consciousness and told him family that the surgery was performed on his left leg instead of right.