Probe Ordered Into Botched Up Surgery At Villupuram Medical College And Hospital

Villupuram: The Joint Director of the District Medical Services Department has appointed a team of four doctors to investigate an incident where a bus driver undergone surgery on his left leg instead of his right at a government hospital.
Marimuthu, a resident of Vinayagapuram village near Periyathachur in Villupuram district, works as a private bus driver, and was involved in a road mishap a few days back. He had been suffering from pain in his legs since the mishap.
He went to the Villupuram Mundiyambakkam Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment on June 30. The doctors who examined him suggested that he undergo an MRI scan. The scan revealed that the membrane on his right leg was torn in two places. The doctors advised a surgery.
Accordingly, Marimuthu underwent surgery on Sundaymorning. After the surgery, Marimuthu, regained consciousness and told him family that the surgery was performed on his left leg instead of right.
On being asked, the doctors said they mistakenly tore open the left knee instead of the right but after realizing the mistake, they stitched the leg without performing the surgery. Enraged over the incident, Marimuthu's relatives staged a protest on the hospital premises demanding compensation and appropriate action against the medical team which performed the surgery.
Subsequently, Marimuthu's wife Thangammal filed a complaint with the Joint Director of Villupuram District Medical Services Department, Ramesh Babu who appointed a team of four doctors from Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital to investigate the matter. The medical team will conduct an inquiry with the doctors, nurses and medical staff who performed the surgery and submit a report in two days.
A separate notice has also been sent by the Villupuram District Medical Services Department seeking an explanation from Dr Saravanan, who performed the botched up surgery.