ETV Bharat / state

Probe Missing Info From Facebook Profile, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Tells Meta

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged that his verified Facebook account was accessed unauthorisedly and his party affiliation was removed from its profile, the MP's lawyers said. The lawyers made a complaint to Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of Facebook, in this regard.

In the complaint, advocate Sanjay Basu said, "My client has an account/page with Facebook, ie. 'Abhishek Banerjee Official'... (which) mentions the following in his Bio: The Official page of Abhishek Banerjee. Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha). National General Secretary, All India Trinamool Congress."

However, it was noticed on February 11 that the words "All India Trinamool Congress" were missing, Basu alleged in his letter to Meta. Terming it a serious breach of security, the letter stated that the "unauthorised edit" in the page, with approximately 2.2 million followers, misrepresented Banerjee’s political identity and damaged his reputation.

PTI, however, could not locate a page named “AbhishekBanerjeeOfficial” on the said social media platform. But, a page titled “Abhishek Banerjee” carrying the authentication blue tick was available, which currently has 2.2 million followers.