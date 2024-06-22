Probe Initiated After Clashes Break Out Over Custodial Death Of Dalit Man In Uttar Pradesh

Firozabad: Police have initiated action in connection with miscreants clashing with police, pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire over the death of a Dalit jail inmate at Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district last night.

A case has been registered and search is on for the miscreants. The district administration has handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased as compensation. The family has also performed the last rites of the deceased amid tight security arrangements.

Both police and the jail administration are being blamed over the custodial death of jail inmate, Akash. Also, a magistrate inquiry will be conducted into the case, officials said.

On June 18, Kotwali South Police arrested Aakash, a Dalit youth from Humayunpur Nagla Pachiya, on charges of motorbike theft. Aakash was sent to the district jail on June 19.

According to the jail administration, Aakash's health deteriorated on Thursday night. After he vomited and complained of dizziness, he was given medicine from the jail hospital. As his health condition again deteriorated in the early hours of Friday, he was admitted to the district hospital.

However, Akash died during treatment. The police informed the family about Akash's death.

Soon after which, his family members and Bhim Sena workers reached the district hospital and started creating a ruckus, alleging that Akash died due to police torture in jail.

Late night, when police handed over Akash's body to the family after post-mortem, the latter blocked the Suhag Nagar intersection. The locals started raising slogans against police.

When the police tried to pacify them, some anti-social elements opened fire on the police. They set vehicles on fire and pelted stones on police personnel, leaving many of them injured. Finally, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Many passersby were also injured.

SP City Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said that the district administration has given compensation to the deceased family as demanded. "Action is being taken against the miscreants involved in the incident. A case has been registered against the miscreants under relevant sections of the IPC and searches are underway," he said.

