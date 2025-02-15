Probe Demanded Into Removal Of Ex-Himachal CM's Foundation Plaque In Hamirpur

Hamirpur: The chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HPBOCWWB) on Saturday demanded a probe into the removal of a foundation plaque laid by former Congress chief minister late Virbhadra Singh.

HPBOCWWB chairman Nardev Singh Thakur said the foundation plaque of the former chief minister was found lying under a tree near the block development office in Hamirpur on Friday evening. Hamirpur is the home district of sitting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

A state-level office of the worker's welfare board is being opened near the BDO office in Hamirpur. It is said that in 1996, the foundation stone of the building was laid by then-chief minister Virbhadra Singh. The panchayat samiti has given two shops in the building on rent to the agriculture department, sources said.

A six-time former chief minister, Virbhadra Singh was the husband of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and father of public works minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Thakur demanded an impartial investigation to find out where this foundation plaque was installed. In a statement issued here, he said the incident seems to be an attempt to spread propaganda against the state government to defame it, adding that the "conspiracy" needs to be investigated.

The board of the sales centre of the agriculture department was removed at Dangkwali Chowk in Hamirpur to put up a poster of the HPBOCWWB office. The foundation plaque with the name of Virbhadra Singh was found along with the board under a peepal tree.

Where was the foundation stone plaque placed, how was it removed, and how did it reach the tree need to be investigated, Thakur said. In a post on X, the leader of the opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called the removal of the foundation plaque unfortunate and against the traditions.

If sitting Congress Chief Minister Sukhu doesn't support such actions, he should take strict action against those who removed the plaque, he said.