ETV Bharat / state

Ganderbal Terror Attack: Probe Agencies Scour CCTV Footage, Viral Screengrabs Of Terrorists For Clues

Srinagar: The investigating agencies have included the viral screengrabs of terrorists purportedly carrying AK-47 rifles as part of their probe into the deadly attack at Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, ETV Bharat has learnt.

The images are believed to be from the CCTV footage captured before the attack in the Gangangeer area on Sunday, in which seven people including a doctor and six workers were killed.

The two bearded terrorists dressed in kurta-pyjamas and Pheran with AK-47 rifles hanging along are purportedly seen making their way through the entrance of a building, which has two vehicles in the background. The snapshots have gone viral on social media, with many media outlets reporting it.

A senior official confirmed that screengrabs are from CCTV footage from the site and are part of the ongoing investigations.

The premier National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's leading anti-terror agency, is leading the probe into the deadly terror attack on the tunnel's campsite on October 20.

The Z-Morh tunnel is part of the mega Zojila project which will offer all-weather connectivity to Ladakh and allow people and troops quick access to borders. Ladakh remains cut off from the valley during winters due to snow.

The Sunday attack marks the deadliest assault on civilians in the region since the June 9 attack in Jammu's Reasi, where nine Hindu pilgrims lost their lives in an ambush on their bus. They were returning from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, and the bus veered off into a gorge.

In Kashmir, which has seen a dip in parameters of violence in the last five years, the attack marks the first on a critical infrastructure project in the union territory.