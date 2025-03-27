Probe Against Pak-Based Climate Activist Ali Tauqeer Sheikh Brought To Fore Interesting Revelations: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) instituted to inquire into the activities of Pakistan based climate activist Ali Tauqeer Sheikh have come up with interesting revelations.

Last month, the Assam Chief Minister and the BJP had alleged a nexus between Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national and the wife of Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi. “The SIT was created by us to inquire into the alleged activities of Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his partners in India. Now the SIT is in the process of possession of various irrefutable documents borne out of records which clearly establish that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh continued to pay one individual in India although she or he was not working in Pakistan,” Sarma told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of a press conference.

The Assam Chief Minister However, did not name anyone and only referred to as ‘one individual’. “She or he was working in India but receiving salary from Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for two to three years. There are many such interesting revelations and SIT will take another two months to wrap up its investigation. By September we will conclude the investigation,” he said.

Sarma said, “Thereafter, we will take a decision if we are going to recommend revocation of visa of that individual or we are going to take other action as per law. However, the investigation so far has revealed very serious links of that Individual with Pakistani establishments.”

Assam police had last month registered a case against Sheikh and others under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyan Samhita (BNS) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The Assam Chief Minister had earlier claimed that although Sheikh, a Pakistani national, works for a climate action group named Climate Development and Knowledge Network (CDKN), most of his works are related to Assam and India's internal politics.

He had earlier also stated that although Assam Police has been initiating the inquiry at the moment, the case will be handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) as and when needed.

Sheikh came to spotlight in Assam recently after Sarma wrote on his X handle that the Pakistani activist previously worked with Elizabeth. The BJP in Assam has alleged that Elizabeth has links with ISI, as she spent time in Pakistan while working with the Climate Development and Knowledge Network (CDKN), Asia, between 2011 and 2015. Although Assam Police has registered a case against Sheikh, no charges have been framed against Elizabeth so far.