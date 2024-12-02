Probationary IPS Officer Killed In Karnataka Road Accident

Bengaluru: A probationary IPS officer, who was a native of Madhya Pradesh, was killed in a road accident in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Sunday, police said. The deceased officer has been identified as Harsh Bardhan. He was posted as a probationary IPS officer in Hassan district and was returning from Mysore in a police vehicle to report for duty.

According to police, Bardhan had completed training and was set to take charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) on Monday in Hassan city. The preliminary investigations revealed that while travelling, the tyres of the government vehicle posted with the District Armed Reserve burst and the car turned upside down and rolled over. The police officer suffered severe fatal injuries in the head and died.

The driver Manje Gowda also suffered injuries in the incident. The vehicle was moving from Holenarasipura town to Hassan city. The police officer’s vehicle’s tyre exploded at Kittanegadi village, located near Hassan city.

Though the locals rushed the police officer to the hospital in an ambulance, he succumbed to his injuries. Harsh Bardhan had completed training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru. He had reported to the Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Boralingaiah and was travelling to Hassan.

Harsh Bardhan’s family was residing in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. He had completed his engineering degree and was the 2022-23 Karnataka cadre batch IPS officer. He had secured 153rd rank in the UPSC exam and cleared the Civil Services exam in the first attempt.

Hassan Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Sujeetha, and Assistant Superintendent of Police, Venkatesh Naidu, visited the hospital. Boralingaiah IGP also visited and paid respects to Harsh Bardhan’s body. He also gathered information about the incident.