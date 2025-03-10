Pro-Khalistani Slogans In Punjab's Bathinda Ahead Of President Draupadi Murmu's Visit

Bathinda: Pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on a wall near Jhumba village in Bathinda ahead of President Draupadi Murmu's visit to the town on Tuesday.

The slogans were reportedly written by Sikhs for Justice, a secessionist group that advocates for the creation of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan. The group was founded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who in a video message termed the President an Indian terrorist. He called upon farmers of the state to gherao Central University of Punjab in Bathinda on Tuesday and the Punjab University the next day to protest against farmers' suicides and to make the world aware of their issues. The slogans hailed President of the USA Donald Trump and asked Sikh farmers and students to make people aware of the referendum at Los Angeles on March 23.

Bathinda SP Narinder Singh said police have registered a case in this regard, He said those who made the video and posted it on social media will be arrested soon. Singh said the video features Pannun and the matter is under investigation. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab from March 10 to 12. According to the President’s Secretariat, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar on March 10. She will launch a state-level campaign, ‘spiritual education for holistic well-being’ of Brahma Kumaris in Hisar, on the occasion of its golden jubilee celebration on the same day.

The President will grace the convocation ceremonies of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and AIIMS, Bathinda on March 11. The same evening, the President will attend a civic reception at Mohali, which the government of Punjab will host in her honour, the President’s Secretariat said. On March 12, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Panjab University at Chandigarh.