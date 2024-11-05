ETV Bharat / state

Priyanka To Zero In On Wayanad Electioneering, May Give Jharkhand A Miss

Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into the election campaign marks a historic moment in Wayanad’s electoral landscape. This is the first time Vadra, who has campaigned for Congress candidates, including her mother and brother for over three decades, is campaigning for herself.

On October 23, Vadra along with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge held a major roadshow in Wayanad before submitting her nomination at the collectorate. She returned to Wayanad on October 28 and stayed for two days. The Congress is finalising Vadra's four-day campaign schedule and leaders aim to take her to every nuke and corner of Wayanad through public meetings and roadshows, with plans to keep her active in the constituency until November 12.

AICC General Secretary Deepa Dasmunsi, overseeing the campaign in Kerala, told ETV Bharat, "There is a possibility that Priyanka Gandhi will stay in Wayanad until the end of the campaign. But the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has to take the final decision in this regard, considering campaign schedules in other parts of the country".

Congress has taken up the challenge to maximise voter outreach in the constituency going to polls on November 13. As AICC General Secretary and Congress star campaigner, Vadra has been scheduled to campaign in Jharkhand, where the first phase of polling is also on November 13, but if she decides to stay back in Wayanad, she may forego Jharkhand’s initial phase. Senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala stated that Vadra would then campaign in Maharashtra after November 12.

The AICC is aiming for a minimum five lakh victory margin majority for Vadra in Wayand, where Rahul Gandhi won in both 2019 and 2024. The Left Front and BJP have pointed out that Gandhi’s majority dropped from 4.32 lakh in 2019 to 3.64 lakh, which they interpret as a warning sign for Congress.

Opposition parties raised questions about MPs not returning to Wayanad after the elections. Rivals raised the slogan "An MP who stands with the voters," criticising Gandhi for not addressing issues like the travel ban at night, the Nanjangud-Nilambur railway line, and amendments to Section 72 of the Forest and Wildlife Act.