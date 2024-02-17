Priyanka Skips Rahul's 'Nyay Yatra' in UP Due to Ill Health, Speculations Rise about Her Absence

Varanasi: Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has entered Varanasi, which is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Priyanka Gandhi, who was supposed to join her brother in Uttar Pradesh could not arrive due to her illness and sent her best wishes for the rally.

Priyanka's absence at the rally has been cited by the BJP as an "irreconcilable gap" between the siblings over the party's ownership. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, "Everyone should take care of their health. Even when Yatra 2.0 started, Priyanka Vadra was missing from there, and today when Rahul's Yatra has reached Uttar Pradesh, even then Priyanka will not be there. This irreconcilable gap between brothers and sisters for ownership of the party is now well known".

Varanasi is not only considered as the religious capital of Hindus but has turned into a hotbed of political activities. Despite BJP remaining the major political party here, Congress wants to put up a tough competition. But, the responsibility of winning over the voters through the rally lies with Rahul alone as his sister has not joined him.

Political analysts have their own opinion on Priyanka's absence. Political analyst AK Lari said when Priyanka came to Varanasi during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, she decided to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple but soon after this, an opposition rose over visiting the temple. The Sant Samaj had also expressed a lot of displeasure. In such a situation, it is natural for her to avoid these things this time, Lari said.

Presently the atmosphere in Varanasi is heated regarding Gyanvapi with the BJP openly terming it as a temple premise. The Congress leadership has avoided commenting on this issue.

Political analysts said that Congress has always distanced itself from the Ram Mandir issue and has subsequently created an image before the public. In such situation, whenever Rahul or Priyanka goes to the temple, they are opposed. Thus, it is likely that Priyanka cancelled her Varanasi trip in order to avoid controversy, said a political analyst.

Another political analyst Aarti Pandey said that Priyanka may have refrained from coming to Varanasi because of Rae Bareli seat that fell vacant after Congress leader Sonia Gandhi opted for Rajya Sabha polls.

"Rae Bareli seat is considered to be the seat of Gandhi family. After Sonia, speculations are rife of Priyanka contesting from there. It may so happen that she might join the yatra at Bhadohi border. As she is set to contest from Rae Bareli she is keeping her distance from Varanasi," Pandey said.