Was Like Entering Gas Chamber: Priyanka On Returning To Delhi From Wayanad

After contesting in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi returned to Delhi, comparing the city to a "gas chamber" and urging collaboration for cleaner air solutions.

File photo of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
File photo of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 55 minutes ago

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has returned to Delhi from Kerala's Wayanad after contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll, said coming back to the national capital was like entering a "gas chamber" and called for "putting our heads together" and finding a solution for cleaner air. The Congress general secretary said Delhi's pollution gets worse every year.

"Coming back to Delhi from Wayanad where the air is beautiful and the AQI is 35, was like entering a gas chamber. The blanket of smog is even more shocking when seen from the air," she said in a post on X. "Delhi's pollution gets worse every year. We really should put our heads together and find a solution for cleaner air.

It's beyond this party or that, it's practically impossible to breathe especially for kids, elders and those with respiratory issues. We just have to do something about it," Priyanka Gandhi said. Priyanka Gandhi has made her electoral debut from Wayanad polling which took place on Wednesday.

She has thanked people for exercising their franchise and said they are an inspiration for her to work even harder as well as keep fighting for the ideals the nation was built on. A bypoll was necessitated in the hill constituency after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the general elections held earlier this year, vacated it after he also won from the Rae Bareli constituency.

