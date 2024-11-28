After Taking Oath, MP Priyanka Gandhi Will Embark On Two-Day Trip To Wayanad To Thank Voters

Wayanad: After taking oath as the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit her constituency on November 30.

During her two-day tour, she will visit three Assembly constituencies in Wayanad on Saturday followed by four constituencies in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on December 1. She intends to meet and thank local party members and voters for her victory.

Priyanka had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency with a significant margin of 4.10 lakh votes by defeating CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is presently finalising her tour details while UDF workers are preparing to welcome Priyanka in a grand manner.

According to Congress sources, Priyanka is likely to purchase a new house in Kalpetta, from where she plans to undertake her activities in Wayanad. A special team from Delhi has already arrived in the district to handle the procedures related to the purchase. Plans are also under consideration to provide facilities in Kalpetta similar to those at Sonia Gandhi's residence in Rae Bareli.

Priyanka has expressed her desire that the new house should include amenities like an MP office, meeting rooms and a conference facility. The team from Delhi has been inspecting various properties to determine the most suitable location. A house within one-kilometre radius of Kalpetta city is being considered along with properties near the residence of T Siddique, MLA.

Notably, her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi did not have any dedicated residence in Wayanad during his tenure. Instead, he stayed at the PWD rest house and various resorts during his visits, including election campaigns.

So far, Priyanka has stayed in resorts whenever she visited Wayanad for poll campaigning. She is expected to use the same office in Kalpetta that her brother used during his tenure. Located in Kainatti, the office will continue to serve as her base in the district, according to Congress sources.