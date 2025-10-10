Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams BJP Over Haryana IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide
Vadra said the death of the officer raises pertinent questions over the condition of Dalits in the country.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST
Chandigarh: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clammed the BJP over the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, stating violence against Dalits across the country is 'terrifying'.
"The entire country is shocked by the suicide of Haryana's IPS officer Y Pooran Kumar ji, who was troubled by caste-based harassment. The ongoing chain of injustice, atrocities, and violence against Dalits across the country is terrifying," the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad said in a post on X.
She linked the IPS officer's death to other recent incidents, including the murder of Hariom Valmiki in Raebareli. "First, the murder of Hariom Valmiki ji in Raebareli, then the insult to the Chief Justice, and now the suicide of a senior officer--this proves that BJP rule has become a curse for Dalits. Whether it is an ordinary citizen or someone in a high position, if they belong to the Dalit community, injustice and inhumanity do not leave them alone. If this is the condition of Dalits in high positions, just imagine the circumstances in which the common Dalit society must be living," she stated in the post.
जातीय प्रताड़ना से परेशान होकर हरियाणा के IPS अधिकारी वाई पूरन कुमार जी की आत्महत्या से पूरा देश स्तब्ध है। देश भर में दलितों के खिलाफ जिस तरह अन्याय,अत्याचार और हिंसा का सिलसिला चल रहा है, वह भयावह है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 10, 2025
पहले रायबरेली में हरिओम वाल्मीकि जी की हत्या, फिर मुख्य न्यायाधीश का अपमान…
Chandigarh Police, in an official statement on Thursday night, said an FIR has been registered against the accused mentioned in the 'last note' left by the deceased officer. Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday and left a 'final note' in which he mentioned the names of senior officials of the state and the mental harassment and humiliation he had allegedly suffered over the years.
Also Read
Wife Of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Seeks FIR Amendment, Alleges Key Accused Missing In Husband’s Suicide Case