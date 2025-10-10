ETV Bharat / state

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams BJP Over Haryana IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide

"The entire country is shocked by the suicide of Haryana's IPS officer Y Pooran Kumar ji, who was troubled by caste-based harassment. The ongoing chain of injustice, atrocities, and violence against Dalits across the country is terrifying," the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad said in a post on X.

She linked the IPS officer's death to other recent incidents, including the murder of Hariom Valmiki in Raebareli. "First, the murder of Hariom Valmiki ji in Raebareli, then the insult to the Chief Justice, and now the suicide of a senior officer--this proves that BJP rule has become a curse for Dalits. Whether it is an ordinary citizen or someone in a high position, if they belong to the Dalit community, injustice and inhumanity do not leave them alone. If this is the condition of Dalits in high positions, just imagine the circumstances in which the common Dalit society must be living," she stated in the post.

Chandigarh Police, in an official statement on Thursday night, said an FIR has been registered against the accused mentioned in the 'last note' left by the deceased officer. Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday and left a 'final note' in which he mentioned the names of senior officials of the state and the mental harassment and humiliation he had allegedly suffered over the years.