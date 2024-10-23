Priyanka Gandhi Connects With Wayanad Locals Ahead Of Nomination Filing

Wayanad: Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday visited a local family in the constituency, a day before filing her nomination.

According to the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi, while travelling from Mysore to Sulthan Bathery met an ex-serviceman who shared that his elderly mother, despite her condition, prays for Priyanka every day and wished she could meet her in person.

Afterwards, the Congress leader decided to visit their home. In a touching gesture, the mother presented her cherished rosary as a symbol of her blessings and affection.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will file her nomination papers on Wednesday in the presence of CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, exuding confidence over the candidature of Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that she will emerge as a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament.

"The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. Join us tomorrow, 23rd October, as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let's ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypoll, Congress declared Gandhi's candidature for the Waynad seat as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. Senior Congress leaders will also remain present during Gandhi's nomination filing before the district collector in the afternoon.

After being active in politics for five years, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will make her electoral debut in the Waynad Lok Sabha constituency.

If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will be the third person from the Gandhi family to enter Parliament. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh and vacated the Wayanad seat, paving the way for his sister to make her electoral debut.

Gandhi is contesting against Navya Haridas, a candidate fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Left Democratic Front's (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Haridas is a two-time Kozhikode Corporation councillor. Rahul Gandhi had said both Rae Bareli and Wayanad would get two MPs and had also expressed confidence in Priyanka Gandhi winning from Wayanad.