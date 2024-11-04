Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP For 'Politicising' Landslide Disaster In Wayanad

Wayanad: Continuing her criticism of the BJP, Congress leader and UDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that the saffron party has politicised the landslide that struck this hill district in July, claiming numerous lives and displacing many residents.

Kicking off her second day of campaigning, she addressed a corner meeting at Kenichira in the Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency. "Even a disaster that caused immense pain to people was politicised by the BJP. And this is where we start today. We stand in a place where you must think about your country, your own needs, and the kind of politics you want in our nation," the Congress general secretary remarked.

Taking a dig at the saffron party, Priyanka said the BJP's politics, "which is spreading across the country, is characterised by hatred, anger, divisiveness, and destruction." She stated that real issues facing the people are being overlooked, and their problems remain unresolved.

She further claimed that unemployment is at an all-time high and prices are continually rising, with no indication of a halt. "Politics is not focused on resolving these issues. The BJP's politics is solely aimed at distracting you from your problems, because its only aim is to remain in power, no matter the cost," Priyanka said.

She also accused the BJP-led central government of 'failing' to distribute necessary funds to help families affected by the massive landslides. "If you give me the chance to represent you in Parliament, I will show you that I can work harder than anyone else for you. I will voice your issues everywhere. I will fight for you and put pressure on both the state and central governments. You will have a tough fighter by your side who does not back down when your needs are at stake," Priyanka added.

The Congress leader resumed her second phase of campaigning on Sunday, holding public and corner meetings in the hill constituency alongside her brother, Rahul Gandhi. Making her electoral debut, Priyanka Gandhi, will be in Kerala until November 7, according to her campaign itinerary. She plans to hold corner meetings in four additional locations, within the Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery assembly constituencies, on Monday.

The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from both Wayanad and Raebareli, decided to vacate the Wayanad seat. Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.