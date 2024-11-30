'Happy To Be Back', Says Priyanka Gandhi As She Begins Two-Day Constituency Tour In Wayanad

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has embarked on a two-day visit to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency starting Saturday. Having recently taken oath as a Lok Sabha member representing Wayanad, she plans to visit all the assembly segments in her constituency.
On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will cover four assembly constituencies spread across Malappuram and Kozhikode districts and are part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. On Sunday, her engagements will shift to three more constituencies in the Wayanad district. "The purpose of her tour is to connect with the people of the constituency directly," a party senior said.
Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Karipur airport at 11.30 am. Talking to the reporters here, she said that she was happy to be coming back to Wayanad and she would work for the people.
"I am happy to be back here and I am ready to start working and do whatever I can to help the people of Wayanad have a better future," she said.
Her first event is scheduled as a public meeting in Mukkam, where she will be joined by the Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Following this, she will participate in a reception program at Thiruvambadi.
The Congress leader will also attend receptions and public meetings at Karulai, Vandoor, and Edavanna in Malappuram district. A roadshow in Edavanna is scheduled for 4 pm, after which Priyanka and Rahul will address the public near Jamalangadi.
On the second day of her visit, Priyanka will focus on the Wayanad district, participating in programs at Kalpetta, Mananthavady, and Sultan Bathery.
Priyanka Gandhi's victory in Wayanad was marked by an impressive majority of 4,10,931 votes, surpassing her brother's record from earlier this year.
In 2024, Rahul won the seat by a margin of over 3.65 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections. This was less than his previous record margin of 4 lakh-plus margin in 2019. The recent bypoll to Wayanad was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi chose to retain Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Kerala seat. He won the UP seat by a margin of 3.9 lakh votes.
Read More