'Happy To Be Back', Says Priyanka Gandhi As She Begins Two-Day Constituency Tour In Wayanad

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has embarked on a two-day visit to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency starting Saturday. Having recently taken oath as a Lok Sabha member representing Wayanad, she plans to visit all the assembly segments in her constituency.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will cover four assembly constituencies spread across Malappuram and Kozhikode districts and are part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. On Sunday, her engagements will shift to three more constituencies in the Wayanad district. "The purpose of her tour is to connect with the people of the constituency directly," a party senior said.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Karipur airport at 11.30 am. Talking to the reporters here, she said that she was happy to be coming back to Wayanad and she would work for the people.

"I am happy to be back here and I am ready to start working and do whatever I can to help the people of Wayanad have a better future," she said.

Her first event is scheduled as a public meeting in Mukkam, where she will be joined by the Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Following this, she will participate in a reception program at Thiruvambadi.