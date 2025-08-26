By Dev Raj & Ashish Kumar

Supaul/Patna: A sea of party flags greeted Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy as they joined Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra at Supaul in Bihar on Tuesday.

All of them flew from Delhi to reach Supaul for the yatra, which resumed after a day’s break. Several of Revanth’s cabinet colleagues, including deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, also accompanied him.

Though the tour is against the alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, Rahul, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has expanded its scope to take up the cause of farmers, labourers, migrant workers and other sections of the society.

The yatra started as a ‘road show’ at around 9 am from Hussain Chowk in Supaul town, with Rahul, Priyanka, Revanth and other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni shared the ‘open-top’ special utility vehicle (SUV) to cover around four kilometer stretch.

Priyanka Gandhi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Joins Voter Adhikar Yatra In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Followed by a long cavalcade of vehicles and surrounded by exuberant workers and supporters of the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties, the procession moved slowly, taking over an hour to traverse its four km-long route in the town.

The leaders waved, clapped and saluted as a cheering crowd of onlookers along the yatra path raised slogans against SIR, the alleged theft of votes, and INDIA.

Several women and children witnessing the yatra from the balconies and terraces of their houses chanted the name of Priyanka at which Revanth drew her attention towards them. She waved and blew kisses at them.

Many women from nearby villages travelled to the town to take a peek at Priyanka. Razia Khatoon of Malhni village under Supaul Sadar block was one of them.

“I heard that Priyanka Gandhi was coming and walked around eight km to see her. Unfortunately, I failed in it because of the dense crowd. But I am happy that she came to our district. I am giving blessings to her, Rahul, and Tejashwi so that they implement the ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ to provide Rs 2,500 per month to the needy and poor women,” Razia told ETV Bharat.

The yatra choked the main thoroughfare of the town. A large number of people from nearby Saharsa and Madhepura districts had come to participate in it.

“This yatra is giving out a message of change. This is no longer just Voter Adhikar Yatra, it has become a yatra for change,” Vinod Kumar, who travelled all the way from Saharsa to participate in it, told ETV Bharat.

During the yatra in Supaul, Rahul interacted with a student, who claimed to have a month’s training at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and threw light on the ills and deficiencies in the government-run education system. He posted its video on the social media platform X.

“The education system is completely useless. There are no teachers or labs in the government college here, nor any arrangement for conducting practical (experiments). Everywhere we just hear about GST (Goods and Services Tax). We are studying. We are not doing any work. We are studying, but how will we arrange money for it, and how will we go to a better college?” the student Prem Sagar Kumar said.

Rahul asked the student what he wanted to do after growing up, to which he expressed the wish to become a scientist and work for the country.

Priyanka could have been roped in to send out a message to the female voters, who have been staunch supporters of chief minister Nitish Kumar and his party for his various women-centric welfare schemes. The Opposition alliance had not fared well in the Mithilanchal region in the 2020 Assembly elections.

However, the presence of people, including women, was a bit thin because of the two festivals – Teej (in which married women fast and pray for the long life of their husbands) and Chaurchan (dedicated to the worship of the Moon) – coinciding on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the yatra exited Supaul after covering the short stretch and entered neighbouring Madhubani district. It reached Phulparas and took the afternoon break.

The INDIA leaders are expected to have lunch at a dhaba (roadside restaurant) and take some rest before moving ahead to Mohna, Sarisab Pahi, and Raje Chowk. It will enter the Darbhanga district in the evening.

The 16-day, 1,300 km Voter Adhikar Yatra is scheduled to end on September 1. Rahul started it with INDIA partners RJD, CPIML, CPI, CPM and VIP, which are active in Bihar.

However, it is now turning into a show of strength and Unity of the nationwide Opposition. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, and several others are expected to join it in the coming days.

