Priyanka Asks Women To Change Govt In Bihar For Respect, Justice; Slams Doles As Bid To Buy Votes
Priyanka Gandhi addressed ‘Shakti–Adhikar’ meeting of women at Sadaquat Ashram, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, after listening to their problems and issues.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 26, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST
Patna: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asserted on Friday that the women of Bihar will have to change the government of chief minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it wanted justice and respect and usher in a new regime in its place. The state is expected to go to polls in November.
“The elections are coming. You understand your own situation, but you should now understand the political and electoral circumstances also. You will have to defeat Nitish Kumar and BJP’s government. You will have to form a new government if you want respect and justice. This is extremely necessary for Bihar,” Priyanka said.
The 53-year-old MP from Wayanad constituency in Kerala pointed out that her elder brother Rahul Gandhi was agitating for social justice in the entire country, and it included justice and honour for women.
She also slammed the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other such schemes as “an attempt to buy women voters”, and asked them to recognise the intention of the schemes that were being brought when the state was poised for elections.
The scheme inaugurated by Modi on Friday transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women to help them start gainful employment. It also promises to provide up to Rs 2 lakh if their ventures or businesses do well or expand.
“When the polls are approaching, you are being given Rs 10,000. Why hasn't the government given it in the past 20 years. It is not being said that this amount will be given per month, or the honorarium given to the women workers (engaged in government welfare schemes) be increased. This Rs 10,000 is being provided so that the women give their votes to them,” Priyanka added.
The Congress leader was addressing the ‘Shakti–Adhikar’ meeting of women from different sections of the society at Sadaquat Ashram, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters after listening to their problems and issues.
All India Mahila Congress leader Alka Lamba, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar and Congress legislature party leader in the state Assembly, Shakeel Ahmad Khan were also present at the meeting.
A large number of them were government scheme-workers, including mid-day meal cooks in schools, Jeevika self-help group members, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), students, housewives, and others. They narrated their struggles, and complained about inadequate remuneration, lack of respect and safety-related issues.
“We need to change this struggle into power. Why don’t you ignite the flame of change in your minds? You have one vote. Become determined to cast it with wisdom and bring a change for all women. The government, which does not recognise the power of women, will not survive. Understand the schemes that the politicians bring before you at the time of polls,” Priyanka said.
Asserting that the BJP and Nitish government failed to address the woes of women in their 20-year rule in the state, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary added that the Congress and its allies have decided to take proactive steps in their support if they come to power.
“We have decided to provide Rs 2,500 per month to the needy women. We will also work to increase the honorarium given to women scheme-workers. We will implement a health insurance scheme of Rs 25 lakh just like the Congress government did in Rajasthan. We will do this to support you,” Priyanka said.
Speaking in the same vein, she added that the three to five decimals of land would be provided to the landless families, and its ownership would be vested with the women.
“You are 'aadhi aabadi' (half of the population). Who can stop you if you all unite and seek your rights. Nitish and Modi have recognised your power and understood that they cannot win without your support. This is why they are bringing new schemes,” she said.
Priyanka arrived around two hours late to attend the meeting of women in Patna. She later flew to Motihari in East Champaran district, around 150 km north from the state capital, to hold a public rally. It was christened as ‘Har Ghar Adhikar’ (rights for every household) meeting.
Addressing a rally at the Gandhi Maidan, she enquired about the well-being of the people and said, “The time has come to change the situation. Bring change, bring back your rights.”
Motihari is the place from where Mahatma Gandhi started his Satyagraha movement in India in 1917. It was organised against the atrocities on the farmers, who were forced by the British to cultivate indigo on their land.
“Mahatma Gandhi did not fight against the British for power. He fought for the rights of the people. Today, the situation is such that the rights of the people are becoming weaker and power is becoming limited to just a few special industrialists,” Priyanak said.
The AICC general secretary added that those who ask what the Congress did in 70 years forget that it strengthened the public, established large industries, built roads and dams and put up the entire education and administrative system.
She also exhorted the women to take Rs 10,000 if it is given by the government, but cast their votes according to their own wish.
Women narrate their woes
A large number of women were present at the ‘Shakti-Adhikar’ meeting and around a dozen of them were allowed to narrate the problems being faced by them. Priyanka listened to them attentively and talked to them personally as some of them clicked selfies with her.
Vibha Bharti, a mid-day meal scheme cook in Gaya since 2005 said that there were 2.28 lakh women like her engaged in the service being provided in the government schools.
“We are not given government employee status, but we are retired at 60. If we are not government employees, why do we retired like them at 60? We work for eight hours in schools, but are designated as part-time workers. We are now in support of the slogan ‘Badlo Bihar, Badlo Sarkar’ (change Bihar, change the government),” Vibha said.
A Jeevika self-help group member Kiran Devi of Muzaffarpur said that she and a few other women took up mushroom farming. The associated officials facilitated Rs 3.5 lakh loans to each of them but left the training and related works incomplete and fled.
“The banks are now threatening legal action against us if we do not return the loan amount,” she added.
Similarly, Savita Kumari, an ASHA worker from Darbhanga, said that she was on call day and night, without any holidays due to which at times her kids have to go to school hungry.
“Sometimes we go to facilitate delivery for pregnant women even at midnight. It leads to tension in the family. We put our lives in danger and worked at the forefront during Covid-19, but we did not get any money. We are just given Rs 2,500 – Rs 3,000 remuneration per month for our service,” Savita added.
Zannat Parween, a student, told Priyanka that she was going to vote for the first time in the forthcoming Assembly polls and revealed that she was afraid of going to college because she felt unsafe in an environment of rising crime.
Also Read