Priyanka Asks Women To Change Govt In Bihar For Respect, Justice; Slams Doles As Bid To Buy Votes

Patna: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asserted on Friday that the women of Bihar will have to change the government of chief minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it wanted justice and respect and usher in a new regime in its place. The state is expected to go to polls in November.

“The elections are coming. You understand your own situation, but you should now understand the political and electoral circumstances also. You will have to defeat Nitish Kumar and BJP’s government. You will have to form a new government if you want respect and justice. This is extremely necessary for Bihar,” Priyanka said.

The 53-year-old MP from Wayanad constituency in Kerala pointed out that her elder brother Rahul Gandhi was agitating for social justice in the entire country, and it included justice and honour for women.

Girls came forward to take selfies with Priyanka Gandhi (ETV Bharat)

She also slammed the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other such schemes as “an attempt to buy women voters”, and asked them to recognise the intention of the schemes that were being brought when the state was poised for elections.

The scheme inaugurated by Modi on Friday transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women to help them start gainful employment. It also promises to provide up to Rs 2 lakh if their ventures or businesses do well or expand.

“When the polls are approaching, you are being given Rs 10,000. Why hasn't the government given it in the past 20 years. It is not being said that this amount will be given per month, or the honorarium given to the women workers (engaged in government welfare schemes) be increased. This Rs 10,000 is being provided so that the women give their votes to them,” Priyanka added.

The Congress leader was addressing the ‘Shakti–Adhikar’ meeting of women from different sections of the society at Sadaquat Ashram, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters after listening to their problems and issues.

Priyanka Gandhi listening to the problems of women (ETV Bharat)

All India Mahila Congress leader Alka Lamba, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar and Congress legislature party leader in the state Assembly, Shakeel Ahmad Khan were also present at the meeting.

A large number of them were government scheme-workers, including mid-day meal cooks in schools, Jeevika self-help group members, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), students, housewives, and others. They narrated their struggles, and complained about inadequate remuneration, lack of respect and safety-related issues.

“We need to change this struggle into power. Why don’t you ignite the flame of change in your minds? You have one vote. Become determined to cast it with wisdom and bring a change for all women. The government, which does not recognise the power of women, will not survive. Understand the schemes that the politicians bring before you at the time of polls,” Priyanka said.

Asserting that the BJP and Nitish government failed to address the woes of women in their 20-year rule in the state, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary added that the Congress and its allies have decided to take proactive steps in their support if they come to power.

‘Shakti–Adhikar’ meeting held at Sadaquat Ashram (ETV Bharat)

“We have decided to provide Rs 2,500 per month to the needy women. We will also work to increase the honorarium given to women scheme-workers. We will implement a health insurance scheme of Rs 25 lakh just like the Congress government did in Rajasthan. We will do this to support you,” Priyanka said.