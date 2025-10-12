ETV Bharat / state

Priyank Kharge Urges Siddaramaiah To Ban RSS Activities In Government Places

In a letter dated October 4, Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the RSS's activities contradict India's unity and constitutional spirit as well as create negative impact on children and the youths. "The Constitution, which includes the fundamental principles of integrity, equality, and unity, empowers us to suppress divisive forces that sow hatred in the community when they arise and to uphold the secular values ​​of the country." the letter stated.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting him to impose a ban on all types of activities conducted in the name of RSS branches, Sanghiks, or Baithaks in government schools and colleges and public places. Siddaramaiah has instructed to review the matter immediately.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress government is set to review and take action regarding Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government institutions and places like parks and temples across the state.

"An organisation called Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is using government and aided schools and public grounds to shout slogans and instill negativity in the minds of children and youth against the unity of India and against the aspirations of the Constitution," it alleged.

"By holding aggressive demonstrations without police permission, carrying sticks, they are having a negative impact on the minds of innocent children and youth. In the interest of the health of the country's children, youth, the public and society, I request you to ban all kinds of activities conducted by the RSS in the name of shakha, sanghik or Baithak in government and government-aided schools and colleges, grounds, parks, temples of the Muzrai department, places of the Archaeological Department, and any government places," the letter added.

Taking to his X handle, Kharge, said "When divisive forces that toss the values of the Constitution to the winds raise their heads, it is the Constitution itself that gives us the power and authority to suppress them. It is due to the influence of the fundamentalist ideology propagated by the RSS, an atmosphere has been created today where shoes are thrown at the Chief Justice, and a minset of insulting Baba Saheb Ambedkar has grown."

"I have written to the Chief Ministers requesting them to ban the activities of the RSS in all government public places with the aim of preventing the RSS's attempts to create negative impacts on children and the youth community, and to uphold the ideals of the Constitution, unity, equality, and integrity," he added.