Priyadarshini Mattoo Murder Case: Delhi HC Asks SLB To Reconsider Convict's Premature Release Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside the order of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) and directed it to reconsider life convict Santosh Kumar Singh's petition for premature release in the 1996 rape and murder of Priyadarshini Mattoo. The SRB had earlier declined his premature release plea.

Singh, a former law student of Delhi University and son of a former Inspector General of Police, was convicted and sentenced to death after found guilty by the Delhi High Court on January 16, 1996. Later, the Supreme Court had commuted his sentence.

During the hearing of the case, Justice Sanjeev Narula set aside the recommendation of the SRB and referred the case back to the review board for fresh consideration, stressing on the need for a psychological assessment of convicts before making such decisions. Also, the court laid down guidelines to improve decision-making within SRB system.

While pronouncing the verdict, Justice Narula said, "I have seen some improvement in the petitioner."