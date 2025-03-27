ETV Bharat / state

Private Schools In Karnataka Allege Harassment by Finance Company, Seek Government Intervention

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Recognized Unaided Private Schools Association (KRUPA) has raised serious concerns over alleged fraud and harassment by Varthana/Thirumeni Finance Private Limited. Addressing a press conference, KRUPA President Lokesh Talekatte stated that the organisation will submit a memorandum to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging immediate intervention to protect private schools from financial distress.

Allegations of Unfair Lending Practices

KRUPA highlighted that thousands of private schools in Karnataka have taken loans from financial institutions like Varthana, Thirumeni, and "You Grow" to develop infrastructure and improve facilities. "Initially, these companies promised loans at an annual interest rate of 15 per cent, but over time, the rates increased drastically. Many schools have been forced to pay up to 30 per cent interest due to delays in payments," said Talekatte.

In addition to high interest rates, the schools allege that the finance company has resorted to aggressive recovery tactics. "Officials, sometimes accompanied by hired men, enter school premises, intimidate staff, and use abusive language in front of parents. They even seize school funds collected from students and, in some cases, lock school gates to pressure institutions into making payments," he alleged.

Calls for Legal Action Against Harassment

KRUPA claims that despite repaying loans with interest, some schools continue to face coercion. "After clearing dues, some institutions have found that fake loan documents were created to falsely show that payments were still pending. Such schools were later targeted again with new demands and threats," alleged Talekatte.

The organization has also reported that finance companies are using legal loopholes to claim ownership of school management members' personal assets and are negatively impacting their credit scores to block future financial support.