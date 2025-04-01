Private School Teacher, Lover And Rowdy Sheeter Arrested For Extorting Businessman

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru CCB police arrested three individuals, including a private school teacher, her boyfriend and a rowdy sheeter, for allegedly extorting a businessman. The accused are Shridevi Rudhagi (25), a private school teacher, her boyfriend Sagar More (28), and rowdy sheeter Ganesh Kale (38), who has nine criminal cases registered against him.

According to the police, Shridevi worked at a pre-school in Mahalaxmi Layout, where the complainant’s three children attended dance and tuition classes. The businessman, who frequently dropped and picked up his children, developed a close relationship with Shridevi, which eventually turned into an affair.

Since 2023, Shridevi had been borrowing money from the businessman, claiming it was for school management expenses. When he asked for the money back in January 2025, she allegedly told him, "I don’t have the money, but you can become a partner in the pre-school." She later added, "I can’t return the money, so let’s settle this in whatever way you want," and demanded Rs 15 lakh. However, the businessman refused.

Soon after, Shridevi, along with her boyfriend Sagar More and rowdy sheeter Ganesh Kale, conspired to extort more money from him. They allegedly kidnapped the businessman and demanded Rs 1 crore, threatening to leak a private video of him with Shridevi to his wife.

On March 18, the accused forced the businessman to pay Rs 1.90 lakh and told him to arrange the remaining amount within six days before releasing him.

Following this, the businessman reported the matter to the CCB police. A case was registered, and all three accused were arrested. Further investigation is underway, police said.