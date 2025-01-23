Private Mini Buses To Operate In Chennai, Suburbs From February

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to allow private operators to run mini buses in Chennai and its suburbs from February.

The Government is taking steps to connect stations of metro rail with areas nearby. For this, the Chennai Municipal Transport Corporation has introduced a new travel card. The Tamil Nadu Government Integrated Mini Bus Project Draft Report was released on June 14, 2024 as per which it was planned to give permission to operate mini buses throughout the state.

In Chennai, minibus routes will not be provided to Thandaiyarpet, Royapuram, Thiruvik Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar. However, the services will introduced in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur. Furthermore, the draft plan report stated that mini buses will be allowed to operate up to a maximum distance of 25 km, of which 18 km will be allowed on routes without service and eight km on those already in service.

It was stipulated that a mini bus, excluding the driver and conductor, should have a seating capacity of a maximum of 25 people and that all such vehicles should be equipped with GPS facilities. The general public was allowed to express their views on the minibus draft plan report within 30 days. Furthermore, a consultation meeting was held at the Chennai Secretariat on July 22, 2024, under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary of Home Affairs. Objections to the operation of private mini buses in Chennai was also raised in the meeting.

Now the Transport Department has granted permission to operate private operators to run mini buses in the suburban areas of Chennai from February. Permission has been granted to operate mini buses in areas including Sholinganallur, Alandur, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, and Manali.