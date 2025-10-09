ETV Bharat / state

Private Aircraft Crashes Moments After Take-Off At UP's Farrukhabad, No Casualties Reported

Farrukhabad: A private aircraft crashed moments after take-off at Mohammadabad airport on Thursday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Police said the aircraft had six occupants including two pilots all of whom survived the crash. District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said all those on board the aircraft are safe. He said the aircraft had arrived from Bhopal with officials who inspected an under-construction beer factory at Farrukhabad.

Manish Kumar Pandey, UP Project Head of the beer factory said the private jet bearing call sign VT-DEZ of Jet Service Aviation Private Limited landed at the official airstrip of Mohammadabad at 3 pm on Wednesday. There were six passengers onboard including two pilots. The passengers included DMD Ajay Arora, SBI Head Sumit Sharma and BPO Rakesh Tiku.