ETV Bharat / state

Private Aircraft Crashes Moments After Take-Off At UP's Farrukhabad, No Casualties Reported

The aircraft was carrying officials of an under-construction beer factory.

A private aircraft crashed moments after take-off at Mohammadabad airport on Thursday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.
The ill-fated aircraft (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Farrukhabad: A private aircraft crashed moments after take-off at Mohammadabad airport on Thursday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Police said the aircraft had six occupants including two pilots all of whom survived the crash. District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said all those on board the aircraft are safe. He said the aircraft had arrived from Bhopal with officials who inspected an under-construction beer factory at Farrukhabad.

Manish Kumar Pandey, UP Project Head of the beer factory said the private jet bearing call sign VT-DEZ of Jet Service Aviation Private Limited landed at the official airstrip of Mohammadabad at 3 pm on Wednesday. There were six passengers onboard including two pilots. The passengers included DMD Ajay Arora, SBI Head Sumit Sharma and BPO Rakesh Tiku.

All of them had arrived at Farrukhabad from Bhopal to inspect the under-construction factory. The aircraft was returning to Bhopal when the incident occurred. The beer factory is being built at Khimsepur industrial area.

Pandey said the passengers boarded the aircraft at 10:30 am on Thursday. The plane took off and crashed after 400 meters away from the airstrip. Pandey accused the pilots of negligence.

Kotwali in-charge Vinod Kumar Shukla along with CO Ajay Verma, SDM Sadar Rajinikanth Pandey, Additional Deputy District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and Regional Accountant Sanjay Kumar rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Dwivedi said probe into the incident is on.

Also Read

Training Aircraft Crash Lands Near Baramati Airport In Pune

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PLANE CRASH IN FARRUKHABADVT DEZ PRIVATE JET CRASHKHIMSAPUR BEER FACTORYFARRUKHABAD

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.