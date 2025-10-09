Private Aircraft Crashes Moments After Take-Off At UP's Farrukhabad, No Casualties Reported
The aircraft was carrying officials of an under-construction beer factory.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
Farrukhabad: A private aircraft crashed moments after take-off at Mohammadabad airport on Thursday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.
Police said the aircraft had six occupants including two pilots all of whom survived the crash. District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said all those on board the aircraft are safe. He said the aircraft had arrived from Bhopal with officials who inspected an under-construction beer factory at Farrukhabad.
Manish Kumar Pandey, UP Project Head of the beer factory said the private jet bearing call sign VT-DEZ of Jet Service Aviation Private Limited landed at the official airstrip of Mohammadabad at 3 pm on Wednesday. There were six passengers onboard including two pilots. The passengers included DMD Ajay Arora, SBI Head Sumit Sharma and BPO Rakesh Tiku.
All of them had arrived at Farrukhabad from Bhopal to inspect the under-construction factory. The aircraft was returning to Bhopal when the incident occurred. The beer factory is being built at Khimsepur industrial area.
Pandey said the passengers boarded the aircraft at 10:30 am on Thursday. The plane took off and crashed after 400 meters away from the airstrip. Pandey accused the pilots of negligence.
Kotwali in-charge Vinod Kumar Shukla along with CO Ajay Verma, SDM Sadar Rajinikanth Pandey, Additional Deputy District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and Regional Accountant Sanjay Kumar rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Dwivedi said probe into the incident is on.
