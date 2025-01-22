Private Hospital In Hyderabad Sealed For Illegal Kidney Transplantation, Health Minister Orders Action

Hyderabad: An illegal kidney transplant racket that was operating from a private hospital in Hyderabad has been unearthed by Telangana Police.

Rangareddy district health officials and police raided Alakananda Hospital in Saroor Nagar following information that kidney transplantations were being carried out without permission. During inspection, officials shifted two kidney donors and recipients to Nalugurni Gandhi Hospital for better medical care.

Alakananda Hospital started operations six months ago in Saroor Nagar Doctors' Colony. The hospital is authorised to treat only fever and minor ailments but it was learnt that kidney transplant surgeries were also being conducted unofficially.

Health officials Geetha and Archana, along with LB Nagar ACP Krishnaiah and Saroor Nagar CI Saidireddy inspected the hospital on Tuesday. At that time, four persons were found undergoing treatment. Upon examination, it was found that a major surgery had been done on the lower back but a further probe confirmed they had undergone kidney transplantation.

Two of them are from Tamil Nadu and the other two from Karnataka. They were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further medical attention. District Health and Medical Officer Venkateshwar Rao said that the hospital has been sealed and a case has been registered in Saroor Nagar police station. Also, police have detailed Sumanth, manager of Alaknanda Hospital.

Investigations have revealed that Rs 50 lakh was being charged for a kidney transplantation. It was reported that poor people from Tamil Nadu were persuaded to donate their kidneys and the surgery was performed by experts. Police are on a lookout for the doctors who allegedly performed the surgeries and the mediators involved in the process.

Telangana Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha has expressed his anger over the incident saying illegal activities in the sacred medical profession will not be tolerated.

"Irregularities are coming to light with the inspections being carried out by the task force teams. The authorities have been ordered to submit a detailed investigation report on Alakananda Hospital incident. Action will be taken against the doctors, management and people involved in the racket," the minister said.