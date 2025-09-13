ETV Bharat / state

Private Hospital In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur Fined Rs 16 Lakh For Medical Negligence Leading To Patient’s Death

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Consumer Commission has levied a fine of Rs 16 lakh against a private hospital in Gudhiyari Road, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for medical negligence.

As per the order by the bench of Commission Chairman Justice Gautam Choudhary and member Pramod Kumar Verma, the hospital will have to pay Rs 15 lakh as compensation (with 6 per cent interest from 26 November 2012 till payment), Rs 1 lakh as mental compensation, and Rs 10,000 as litigation expenses to the complainant.

The case pertains to an incident in 2010 when Hina Soni, a resident of Professor Colony, filed a complaint against the Suyash Hospital in Raipur, alleging gross medical negligence in the treatment of her husband, Himanshu Soni, who eventually lost his life. Himanshu was admitted to the hospital from December 18 to 24, 2010, after he suffered injuries to his legs and urinary tract in a road accident in 2008.

Doctors at the hospital performed a laser surgery on his urinary tract and discharged him on December 24, 2010, declaring him fully recovered. Himanshu was rushed to the hospital on 26th December 2010 by his family after complaining of experiencing unbearable pain. Hina Soni alleged that the doctors there gave him an injection, after which his condition deteriorated further and he died within a short time.