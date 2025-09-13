Private Hospital In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur Fined Rs 16 Lakh For Medical Negligence Leading To Patient’s Death
The 2010 case involves Hina Soni accusing Raipur’s Suyash Hospital of medical negligence in treating her husband, Himanshu Soni, leading to his death.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Consumer Commission has levied a fine of Rs 16 lakh against a private hospital in Gudhiyari Road, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for medical negligence.
As per the order by the bench of Commission Chairman Justice Gautam Choudhary and member Pramod Kumar Verma, the hospital will have to pay Rs 15 lakh as compensation (with 6 per cent interest from 26 November 2012 till payment), Rs 1 lakh as mental compensation, and Rs 10,000 as litigation expenses to the complainant.
The case pertains to an incident in 2010 when Hina Soni, a resident of Professor Colony, filed a complaint against the Suyash Hospital in Raipur, alleging gross medical negligence in the treatment of her husband, Himanshu Soni, who eventually lost his life. Himanshu was admitted to the hospital from December 18 to 24, 2010, after he suffered injuries to his legs and urinary tract in a road accident in 2008.
Doctors at the hospital performed a laser surgery on his urinary tract and discharged him on December 24, 2010, declaring him fully recovered. Himanshu was rushed to the hospital on 26th December 2010 by his family after complaining of experiencing unbearable pain. Hina Soni alleged that the doctors there gave him an injection, after which his condition deteriorated further and he died within a short time.
Hina approached the Raipur District Consumer Commission, accusing the hospital of medical negligence. The hospital, in its defence, claimed that it had provided quality medical services and that Himanshu was brought to the hospital dead by his family members, and no injection was given.
During cross-examination, the doctors accepted that the injection was given in an attempt to revive the dead patient. This contradictory statement weakened the credibility of the hospital’s claim. The District Consumer Commission found that the hospital neither presented CCTV footage nor the visitor register. Apart from this, the hospital also did not provide medical documents to Himanshu's father, Arvind Bhai Soni. Expert opinion could not be taken due to the unavailability of these documents.
Based on the findings, the Commission concluded that there was serious medical negligence on the part of the hospital management. The District Consumer Commission ordered the hospital to pay compensation. Suyash Hospital filed an appeal with the State Consumer Commission against the District Commission’s order, but it rejected the appeal, upholding the penalty of Rs 16 lakh.
