Watch: Six Dead, Several Injured As Private Bus Falls Into Deep Ditch In Maharashtra's Amravati

Six Dead, Several Injured As Private Bus Falls Into Deep Ditch In Maharashtra's Amravati (ETV Bharat)

Amravati (Maharashtra): Six people were killed while around 50 others were injured after a bus they were traveling in fell into a deep ditch in Maharashtra's Amravati on Monday morning.

Sources said that the mishap took place at around 8:30 am today when the private bus on the way from Amravati to Dharni fell off from the bridge into a deep ditch at Semadoh, Melghat after the driver lost control over the vehicle. In the accident, three women employees of Dharni Sub-district Hospital along with an employee of Vasantrao Naik College of Dharni were killed on the spot. Two critically injured persons died on the way while being taken to Pawarwad for treatment as per an official.

Rescuers evacuate passengers after bus falls into ditch in Maharashtra's Amravati on Monday September 23, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

The cause of the accident was not immediately known at the time this report was filed.

It is learnt that the ill-fated private bus owned by Chawla Travels Company left from Amravati to Dharni at 6 am on Monday morning.

Many government employees in Dharni, Harisal, Semadoh had come to Amravati on Friday to spend their weekend. As today is the first day of the week, the ill-fated private bus had left for Dharni with about 55 to 60 passengers from Amravati itself on Monday morning.

The residents of Seema Dr made a desperate attempt to save the passengers in the bus.