Madhya Pradesh: Training Aircraft Crashes During Emergency Landing in Guna; Female Pilot injured

Guna (MP): A training aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crash-landed at Guna airport in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. A female pilot trainer who was injured in the accident has been rescued.

According to ANI, Chanchal Tiwari, Guna’s Sub-Inspector, said that the woman pilot who was flying the training aircraft has suffered injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Talking about the sequence of the event, the police official said that the plane, which was flying from Neemuch to Dhana, developed a malfunction and made an emergency landing in Guna. The aircraft lost control during the emergency landing.

The 22-year-old trainee pilot Nancy Mishra had contacted the control room at Guna airport after the plane malfunctioned around 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon. The trainee pilot had sought permission to land the plane on Guna runway. After getting permission, the pilot reduced the altitude and while landing on the Guna runway, the plane crashed into the bushes.

The Cantonment Police along with the ambulance and fire brigade teams reached the spot and rescued the female pilot. Information about the incident was relayed to the airline company.