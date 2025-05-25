Prisoners Swap Hospital Beds For Hotel Rooms In Rajasthan, Authorities Stunned; Probe Ordered

Jaipur: In a major security breach, at least four prisoners from Jaipur Central Jail were found in city hotels on Saturday after being sent to a government hospital for treatment. The incident raised serious questions over the jail security and possible staff collusion.

According to police, the doctors of the jail had referred five prisoners to SMS Hospital, Jaipur, for some treatment along with a guard. However, only one, identified as Jogendra, returned after visiting the hospital.

“The remaining four—Rafiq, Bhanwar, Ankit, and Karan—didn’t visit the hospital but instead checked into hotels in the Jalupura and Airport Police Station areas,” said Jaipur East Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Tejaswani Gautam.

The inmates were originally being held on charges including murder, rape, and fraud, for which the investigation was still ongoing.

Gautam alleged that the men met with their wives and female friends during their unauthorised outings. “Once the jail authorities came to know about the breach. They rushed a team and took all four into custody by police,” he said.

According to the DCP, police received a tip-off about a potential escape plan by the prisoners. “When our team visited SMS Hospital, they found the four inmates had never visited. Following the revelations, we started search operations, during which the prisoners were found at hotels in two locations and apprehended without incident,” Gautam said.

Meanwhile, the incident also triggered an internal probe to scrutinise the role of jail staff, escorting police guards, and the jail doctor. “Preliminary findings suggest collusion between the inmates and the personnel responsible for their security. Separate cases have been registered at the Airport and Jalupura police stations,” said police.